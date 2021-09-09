Suresh Raina reacts after MS Dhoni named Team India mentor for T20 World Cup and Ashwin's return after nearly 4 years

BCCI’s ‘masterstroke’ to rope in MS Dhoni as the mentor of the Indian side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November this year has excited fans and experts alike. Former India batsman and considered to be one of Dhoni’s closest friends, Suresh Raina was the latest to join the long list of stars expressing their thoughts on the same. Raina welcomed the board’s ‘fabulous decision’ and termed India’s T20 World Cup side a ‘balanced’ one.

Raina also said it was good to have veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin back in the limited-overs scheme of things after a gap of almost four years.

"All the very best to #TeamIndia on the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selected squad looks very balanced. Good to have @ashwinravi99 back in the team, and a fabulous decision by @bcci to have the man himself @msdhoni bhai as the mentor," tweeted Raina.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday said that he spoke with former skipper MS Dhoni on being the mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and added that the current team management is on the same page about the decision.

"So as far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I spoke to him when I was in Dubai so he was okay with the decision and he agreed to be the team mentor for T20 World Cup only. I discussed this particular issue with my colleagues also, they are all on the same page," said Shah during a virtual press conference.

"I spoke to captain and vice-captain as well as head coach Ravi Shastri, they all are on the same page so that is why we reached a conclusion," he added.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the marquee event which had its fair share of surprises.

Apart from Ashwin’s return, the inclusion of all-rounder Axar Patel and leg—spinner Rahul Chahar in place of seamer Deepak Chahar and premier leggie Yuzvendra Chahal raised a few eyebrows.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.

Stand-byes: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur