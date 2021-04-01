IPL 2021: Suresh Raina's tweet after CSK's photo-post of him and Dhoni is pure gold

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s friendship on and off the field is often credited as one of main driving forces behind Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) consistent performances in the IPL. Last year, however, things were a bit different as Raina opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons despite joining the CSK squad in the UAE. Multiple reports of a possible rift between Raina and Dhoni also did the rounds.

None of it exists this year and even if it did, Raina’s tweet on a CSK photo-post of the left-hander and captain Dhoni is more than enough to erase them.

CSK posted a photograph of Dhoni and Raina practicing together ahead of IPL 2021 to which Raina wrote: “Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart @msdhoni.”

Later on Thursday morning CSK posted a video on Twitter sharing glimpses of Dhoni, Raina, Sam Curran fine tuning their skills ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

In the video, both Dhoni and Raina were seen batting in the nets and sharing some light moments in between.

When Sam Curran came out for a batting session, Raina and Dhoni were keenly watching from the back and the duo also shared a laugh.

"07:03 Anbu Moments," CSK wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, CSK received a big blow ahead of this year’s IPL. Their Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood decided to pull out of the IPL to spend time with his family and prepare for the Ashes and upcoming T20 World Cup.

CSK will have a chance to name a replacement for Hazlewood at any point in the tournament.

IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. CSK will play its first match on April 10 against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni has led CSK to IPL title thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018). The franchise had finished at the seventh spot last season and it was the first time, that the side failed to qualify for the playoffs.