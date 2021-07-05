Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Surprised to see Shubman Gill hide his injury': Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim questioned how Shubman Gill's injury escaped the eyes of Indian medical team.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST
File image of India's Shubman Gill.(AP)

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim has questioned how the Indian cricket medical team was not apprised of Shubman Gill's injury for so long. Gill, who is a part of the India squad set to play Test series in England, is reportedly injured and is likely to miss the Test series.

In a recent episode of the Khelneeti podcast with Nikhil Chopra, Karim expressed that the Indian physios were unable to track Gill's injuries for such a long time.

“I was surprised to see Shubman Gill hid his injury. He has been travelling for a long time with the Indian team. Physios and other medical staff are tracking the fitness of the players. It’s very surprising in the first place, how it happened and why it didn’t come up earlier," Karim said.

While further discussing who would be the ideal candidate to replace Gill as the opening batsman, Karim backed Mayank Agarwal, who has been on the sidelines since failing to perform in Australia.

“Mayank should be given preference. We have been harsh towards Mayank. He was sidelined after just 2-3 failed innings,” Karim said.

India will play five-match Test series against England starting from August 4th.

