Suryakumar Yadav advises Abhishek Sharma to be 'himself' after opener admits to being 'hurt' post Zimbabwe tour

There was a time when Abhishek Sharma could do no wrong. However, the recent Zimbabwe tour was one to forget for the young left-handed batter as the runs were hard to come by for the opener. The 25-year-old scored just 11 runs in three matches, with his highest score being eight runs. The Men in Blue might have won the series 3-0, but Abhishek's poor form emerged as a big concern.

Abhishek Sharma had a poor Zimbabwe series. (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)

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However, Abhishek was the first to admit he didn't live up to expectations on the Zimbabwe tour. The opening batter took to Instagram to admit he was truly "hurt" by his performances and promised fans he would come good soon.

Also Read: India losing Abhishek Sharma like they lost SKY: Rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his decline might be connected

"It hurts when you can’t give back what so many people believe you’re capable of. But this game always rewards those who keep showing up. Happy that the team got the win. Will be back stronger," Abhishek wrote on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav then took to the comment section to offer empathy, advising the young Punjab batter to be "himself". He also said that ups and downs are part of the sport, urging Abhishek not to forget how many smiles he has brought to fans' faces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav then took to the comment section to offer empathy, advising the young Punjab batter to be "himself". He also said that ups and downs are part of the sport, urging Abhishek not to forget how many smiles he has brought to fans' faces. {{/usCountry}}

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"You have given so many reasons to smile for 2 years in a row, boyyyy. Given glory to INDIA when it mattered the most. Matter of time. Be yourself," wrote SKY.

Similar patterns

In the entire three-match series, Abhishek kept getting dismissed in a similar fashion. He constantly tried to force the pace against Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani, but failed to connect time and time again. His scores in the three matches read 1, 8 and 2.

On the other hand, Abhishek's opening partner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, had a series to remember as he was judged as Player of the Series for his haul of 151 runs. The left-hander, aged 15, played a knock of 81 runs in the final T20I to set up India's clean sweep over Zimbabwe.

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Earlier, Abhishek also had a below-par tour of England, managing just 131 runs in five matches. For the Zimbabwe tour, India selectors left out Sanju Samson after just three poor knocks across Ireland and England. Just months before, the Kerala batter was adjudged as Player of the Tournament in India's T20 World Cup win.

However, the Agarkar-led committee took the hard call when it came to Samson. And now the pressure is truly on Abhishek, considering how Sooryavanshi performed in the series against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe.

India's next T20I assignment is expected to be the Asian Games, and in the squad, the trio of Abhishek, Samson and Sooryavanshi have been named.