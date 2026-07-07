Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence after ‘falsely-attributed’ statement circulates, has a message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav may no longer be part of India's set-up, but his heart still beats for the Men in Blue. However, the two-time World Cup winner is far from pleased with fake quotes spreading like wildfire on social media and has urged the public not to believe fabricated statements attributed to him. Social media can be a breeding ground for misinformation, with trolls and anonymous users often creating fake quotes to drive engagement. Surya has now categorically denied the claims, making it clear that he remains an ardent supporter of the Indian cricket team – with or without him in the squad.

Suryakumar Yadav dismissed fake quotes attributed to him. (AFP)

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"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support,” he said in an official statement.

"I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information.”

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The fake statement

{{^usCountry}} With numerous unverified quotes circulating on social media, it is difficult to identify the exact one Surya was referring to. However, multiple Instagram pages recently falsely claimed that Suryakumar had not been informed about his omission from the squad. One such fake quote read: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With numerous unverified quotes circulating on social media, it is difficult to identify the exact one Surya was referring to. However, multiple Instagram pages recently falsely claimed that Suryakumar had not been informed about his omission from the squad. One such fake quote read: {{/usCountry}}

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“One thing that will always hurt me is that I wasn’t given any clarity about my future. After winning the World Cup, the selectors told me that I would continue as captain. But at the last moment, I found out that my name wasn’t even in the team. I wasn’t given the respect I deserved after everything I had done. It felt like all my hard work was forgotten. I had no choice but to accept the reality that they didn’t need me anymore.”

Surya’s message for Sooryavanshi

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Suryakumar also shared a special message for 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against Ireland and made his international debut two days earlier in Manchester. Vaibhav has also been retained for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, and with a bright future ahead of him, SKY, who has experienced plenty of highs and lows in his career, was quick to offer an important piece of advice to the youngster.

“A special world for Vaibhav – you’re at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud,” he said.