Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence after India denied Asia Cup trophy, Mohsin Naqvi’s disgusting behaviour: ‘Never seen…’

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was found short of words after his side were not handed the Asia Cup 2025 title as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head Mohsin Naqvi ran away from the Dubai International Stadium with the trophy. The Indian camp put their foot down at the post-match presentation, refusing to take the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Interior Minister in the current Pakistan government. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. (AFP)

Throughout the eight-team Asia Cup 2025, tempers flared between India and Pakistan, with several flashpoints. From no handshakes to provocative gestures, the contests between the two archrivals saw it all. However, the finale saw the most controversial incident: the post-match presentation was delayed by close to an hour as the organisers ran from one corner to another.

According to protocol, the Asia Cup trophy was to be handed out by the ACC chair (Naqvi). However, the Indian camp refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, who has constantly failed to uphold his position at the ACC. He has constantly taken sides and put Pakistan cricket forward.

The ceremony got delayed by 45 minutes, and when it resumed, Naqvi was seen standing on the presentation dias. India's Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Sharma did receive their individual awards; however, broadcaster Simon Doull then closed off the ceremony, saying, “I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation.”

Suryakumar then soon came to the post-match press conference with Abhishek, and it was there that he spoke about not receiving the trophy, saying such an incident had never happened with him in his career.

"This is one thing which I have never seen. Since I started playing cricket, I have been following cricket. That a champion team is denied a trophy. That too a hard earned one. It's not like it happened easily. But it was a hard-earned victory. We have been here since the 4th, and played a game today. Two back-to-back good games in two days. I feel we deserved it. And I can't say anything more. I think I have summed it up really well," the Indian captain told reporters.

"If you tell me about the trophies. My trophies are sitting in my dressing room. All 14 guys are with me. All the support staff. Those are the real trophies. I have been a big fan of these boys throughout this journey of the Asia Cup. Since we came here, we have played this tournament. We started our preparations. I think those are the real trophies. Real moments which I am taking back as lovely memories which will stay with me forever going forward. And that's all," he added.

‘The win is important’

Reacting to the entire controversy, Suryakumar also said that it doesn't matter that his team did not receive the trophy, as eventually the world knows India won the Asia Cup, and no one can ignore their performance.

Earlier, Naqvi also mocked Indian fans by referencing Pakistan's claims of bringing down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, which India launched targeting the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Naqvi used his social media handles as the head of Pakistan cricket in the Asia Cup 2025, rather than trying to remain impartial and showing some courtesy to his post.

"The win is important. If you have seen after the match ended. India was written on the big screen. Asia Cup 2025 Champions. Now what's better than this? All the boards have champions written on them. 2025 Asia Cup. And you play for that only. And I am sure everyone agrees," said Suryakumar.

"I think it was a great moment. Great journey. Great campaign for us as a team. And I am sure the support staff will also agree. And we had a lot of fun," he added.

Speaking of the Asia Cup 2025 final, India chased down the target of 147 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare. Tilak Varma was the game-changer as he played an unbeaten 69-run knock off 53 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.