Mohsin Naqvi runs away with Asia Cup trophy; pathetic act spoils India's celebration, players return without silverware

Rinku Singh struck the winning runs. India beat Pakistan and won the Asia Cup 2025 for a record-extending ninth time. And still, the drama was far from over. A tournament marred by endless controversy between India and Pakistan bid adieu with one last ditch of madness as the Indian team, the victorious Indian team, was unable to celebrate with the trophy despite being the most standout unit in the entire tournament. As the clock struck 12 AM IST and we officially entered September 29, there were no signs of the post-match presentation ceremony, with multiple reports coming in. The Indian team beat Pakistan comprehensively in the Asia Cup final but had to return to its hotel without the trophy

Some claimed that India did not want to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, while others blamed the delay on the Pakistan team. Everything was heading smoothly as per plan. The Indian players were overjoyed and spoke to the broadcasters after the match, with Rinku, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and even bowling coach Morne Morkel sharing their emotions. Hence, when the segment ended and the broadcast cut to the Sony Studio, where anchor Sanjana Ganesan was discussing match reviews with Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri, it was only a matter of time before the presentation ceremony got underway and the trophy was handed over to the winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, right? Right?

Wrong. In a rather distasteful act, the Indian team ended the night and returned to their hotel empty-handed and without the trophy. The presentation ceremony was finally up and running after a one-hour-long delay, and although the presenter, Simon Doull, very clearly said, 'the ACC has informed us that India will not be collecting their trophy tonight', inner details show a new low that Pakistan and its cricketing representatives have stooped to. After the presentation ceremony, ACC and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Naqvi left the stadium with the trophy as the Indian winning team sat on the podium without the silverware.

How everything spiralled down

All the chaos started soon after the match ended. Naqvi and the Indian team were already on stage waiting. But Pakistan remained absent, retiring inside their dressing room. Naqvi, phone in hand, appeared to be having an animated conversation while the delay dragged on. When Salman Ali Agha finally stepped out, accompanied by Mike Hesson and the team manager, the crowd responded with loud boos. Moments later, more Pakistan players followed, some casually walking out in flip-flops, drawing even more jeers.

Naqvi was bombarded with boos and certain 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants. News then emerged that the Indian team was not willing to collect the trophy from Naqvi. After a long layoff, it was finally decided that Khalid Al Zarooni, the vice-chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, would do the honours. But surprisingly, plans changed at the last moment. The Pakistan team collected their medals first as Naqvi was sidelined on the stage. Its captain, Salman Agha, even threw the runner-up cheque with Naqvi standing right there. However, when it was the Indian team's turn to collect the trophy, Doull made the announcement. The fact that Naqvi left the stadium, arguably because he did not want to see India get photographed with the trophy was the last straw on the camel's back. Disgusting is the word.