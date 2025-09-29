India win 9th Asia Cup title after Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube ace nerve-wracking chase against Pakistan

In a match worthy of a summit clash, India emerged victorious in the final moments to take the Asia Cup 2025 home. The match went to the final over, but India held its nerves to win the Asia Cup for a record-extending ninth title. This also means that India remained unbeaten against Pakistan in the tournament, winning all three of their encounters. Tilak Varma stole the show(AFP)

Ahead of the game, India won the toss and put Pakistan to bat. Their openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman gave the Men in Green a brilliant start. The duo ensured that Pakistan remedied their disease of losing early wickets while keeping the scoreboard running. They stitched together a partnership of 84 runs in 9.4 overs before they were separated.

After the dismissal of Farhan, who scored 57 runs off 38 deliveries, Fakhar Zaman took on the onus on himself to continue the assault for his team. With Saim Ayub, Zaman was propelling the score towards a big and formidable target. Stationed 113/1 in 12.4 overs, Pakistan looked all settled for a 180-plus total.

Indian spinners restricted Pakistan after initial grilling

However, after this, mayhem struck Pakistan's batting. The Indian spinners completely changed the game with their brilliance and near-perfect execution. Kuldeep Yadav led a collapse in the Pakistan line-up that resulted in them losing nine wickets for just 33 runs. India managed to dismiss Pakistan for just 146 runs at the start of the final over of the innings.

The total, which at one stage looked at least 180 or even close to 200, ending at below 150 would have given Suryakumar Yadav's India a lot of confidence. They would have banked on their man in form, Abhishek Sharma to give them another blazing start and end the game.

Tilak Varma takes India home after a dismal start

But when it is Pakistan, with its back to the wall, they are at its most dangerous. The Indians found it out the hard way. Faheem Ashraf resulted in the casualty of Abhishek Sharma in the second innings of the chase, much to the delight of the Pakistan fans. Before the Indians could recover from the early shock, the skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, departed trying to clear the mid-off Shaheen Afridi.

India were struggling at 10/2 at this stage and needed a partnership to claw back into the game. The onus was on Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma to bail the team out of trouble. Gill looked in good touch with the bat, and the Indian fans were hoping that their Test skipper would go the distance in the chase. However, Ashraf struck once more, and Gill fell trying to clear the infield again. India were staring down the barrel at the stage stationed at 20/3 inside the fourth over of the innings.

Sanju Samson joined Varma at this stage, and the duo started sticking together a partnership that gradually started re-igniting the Indian hopes. They had a partnership of 57 runs going, and it looked like Samson and Varma would bat Pakistan out of the game. But Abrar Ahmed had different ideas. On the second ball of the 13th over, Ahmed picked up the wicket of Samson and brought the doom closer for India.

At this stage, Shivam Dube arrived at the crease and, along with Tilak Varma, started scripting another turnaround for India. The two batters scored 28 runs off the 15th and 16th overs, which left India needing 36 runs off the last four overs.

However, Varma and Dube held their nerves and guided India to their ninth Asia Cup title. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 69 runs off 53 deliveries, playing a knock that the Indian cricket fans will remember for a long, long time.

(Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Asia Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.)