Salman Agha throws away Pakistan's runner-up cheque in front of Mohsin Naqvi as Asia Cup trophy ceremony leads to chaos

Pakistan’s run of misfortunes continued in the Asia Cup against India as they lost their third clash against them in the tournament. This time though, it was the final of the tournament and the game that mattered the most. While Pakistan stood defeated, India celebrated their ninth Asia Cup title in history. Pakistan�s captain Salman Ali Agha speaks during the trophy ceremony(AFP)

The Pakistan speaker looked visibly distressed after the game. When asked about the match Salman Ali Agha said, “It is tough one to swallow. We couldn't finish nicely with the bat. Bowling we were outstanding but if we could have finished well, it would have been a different story.”

Speaking about their batting, Agha said, “We need to sort our batting. Our bowling was superb, but our batting is a concern. I am proud of my team, we as a unit are very proud and we have a lot to look forward to.”

Before this, while receiving the runners-up cheque the frustration was visible with him. He threw away the cheque after receiving it, showing how disappointed he was with the result of the game.

India win the game despite several hiccups

Speaking about the match, India won the toss ahead of the game and put Pakistan to bat. Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan gave a brilliant start to Pakistan and they looked well settled for a formidable total on the board. Farhan departed after scoring his half-century, but Zaman continued his good work and India looked all done and dusted pretty early in the match.

But led by Kuldeep Yadav, India made a brilliant comeback in the middle overs. The spinners picked up regular wickets and a collapse was triggered that sank the Pakistan ship. They lost nine wickets for 33 runs and were bowled out for 146 runs.

The game was set for one more one sided affair between the two teams. But Pakistan were not ready to give up easily this time. Faheem Ashraf led the charge for his team. He picked up the early wicket of Abhishek Sharma and gave a rude shock to the Indian team. This was followed by the quick departures of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. At 20/3 within the first four overs, India looked once again done and dusted.

However, India slowly crawled back with the partnership between Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson building a partnership slowly. Just when it was looking like the duo would take the game away for India, Abrar Ahmed picked up the wicket of Samson and provided another twist in the tale.

Shivam Dube walked out and joined Tilak Varma in the middle. Dube provided the big blows at the correct times keeping India in the hunt. Even though he was dismissed ahead of the final over, it did not faze Tilak Varma. He stayed there till the end and guided India to their ninth Asia Cup title with Rinku Singh at the other end.