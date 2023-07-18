'Suryakumar Yadav is 32, I am 22': Pakistan batter's astounding '360' claim, namedrops AB de Villiers

Pakistan have a promising young power-packed batter coming through their ranks in the shape of Mohammad Haris, the wicketkeeper who is currently captaining Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Trophy. Haris has already represented Pakistan at senior level, and although he has failed to leave a mark on the international stage just yet, it is easy to imagine the 22-year-old being at the core of the Pakistan batting for years to come.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is often hailed as the new 'Mr 360' in white-ball cricket(PTI)

Speaking to Pak TV during the ongoing ACC Emerging Trophy, Haris commented on his batting style and how he tries to play the game. Asked about how he is called Pakistan’s ‘Surya’, in reference to India’s T20 superstar Suryakumar Yadav, Haris said: “We shouldn’t compare between the two of us just yet, Surya is 32-33 years old, I am still a 22-year-old boy. To reach that stage I still have to put that work in.”

Haris is also considered a 360-degree player, and as such, also commented on the original Mr 360, South Africa’s AB de Villiers. “Surya has his own level, De Villiers had his own level, I am my own level well. I want to make a name for myself as a 360-degree cricketer, not use theirs.”

Haris spoke about having confidence in his abilities to establish himself as one of the premier middle-order destroyers, and not having to exist as a copy of the players who have come before him. “He has his own cricket and I have mine. If I practice, I could become better than him, and if I don’t, I will remain below him.”

While Haris is considered a thrilling prospect for Pakistan cricket, he also has the role of captaining the Pakistan A ‘Shaheens’ team in this tournament, having already captained the u-19 team. With the match against India A coming up at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Haris will lead the team in a straight shootout to see who finishes top of the group, with both teams already qualified.

Asked about the pressure of facing off against India, Haris said: “All teams are just like the other for us. We have come to play this tournament, we haven’t come to play India. We will play against India just like we played against every other team.”

India A are being lead by U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull, and have an exciting team at the Emerging Trophy tournament. They might be considered slight favourites ahead of the rest of the pack, but the pressure of facing off against Pakistan will undoubtedly be present — something Haris and his team will try to capitalize on in the match on Wednesday, July 19.

