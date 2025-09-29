Suryakumar Yadav on how Gautam Gambhir's conviction solved India's Hardik Pandya problem in final: ‘I asked him if…’

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed that it was head coach Gautam Gambhir's decision to start the bowling attack with Shivam Dube in the Asia Cup final against arch-rivals. With Hardik Pandya sidelined for the big final due to a niggle, India were forced into a tough call. The management opted for an extra batter in Rinku Singh, which meant a weakened bowling unit. Having relied on Pandya to start with the new ball in every match before the final, Surya and Gambhir had to reshuffle plans and find Bumrah a new partner. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) and head coach Gautam Gambhir took bold call of starting with Shivam Dube with the ball in final against Pakistan.(AFP)

The choice to leave out Arshdeep Singh as Hardik’s replacement drew criticism from a section of fans, but both the coach and captain seemed clear with their strategy. They went ahead with Shivam Dube, who gave away just four runs off the first over of the innings, while finishing with economical figures of 23/0 in three overs.

Gambhir’s tactical gamble proved decisive in the Asia Cup final as it was he who backed Shivam Dube to open the bowling in Pandya’s absence. Suryakumar revealed that the bold call came from his coach, who was fully convinced about the move.The skipper further opened up on his special bond with Gambhir and how he relies on him while leading on field.

“It was Gauti bhai’s call,” said Surya, crediting his coach. “Hardik [Pandya] tried his best and couldn’t make it. That’s when Gauti bhai said Shivam [Dube] will open the bowling. I asked him if he was convinced, and he was absolutely certain. I agreed and we went with it. See what he did. That’s why I say that with Gauti bhai, I share a very special bond. Every two to three overs, I look at the dugout to see what he is trying to tell me," Surya told RevsSportz.

BCCI announces INR 21 crore prize money for Indian Team

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced INR 21 crore prize money after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of ₹21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.