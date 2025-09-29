Arshdeep, Jitesh, Rana stand in line to roast Abrar Ahmed’s send-off but Sanju Samson's chad behaviour steals the show

Pakistan again fell short against India, unable to maintain intensity or composure, suffering their third defeat in just two weeks—this time in the Asia Cup final. The Pakistan team looked no match for Suryakumar Yadav and Co. on paper, and it reflected on the field too; apart from the final, they failed to put up any fight against them. India completely stamped their authority in the Asia Cup with an unbeaten run and clinched the title with a 5-wicket win in the summit clash. Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana troll Abrar Ahmed’s sendoff.(X Image)

Pakistan began strongly with an 84-run opening partnership, but their innings collapsed from 113/1 to 146 all out, as the middle order once again crumbled against India’s spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel.

India also had a shaky start to their chase with the top-order back in the hut for just 20, but Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma stabilised the innings to revive the chase. Samson was dismissed for 24 by Abrar Ahmed, and he gave the wicketkeeper batter his trademark send-off - a flick of the head to send the batter on his way.

The Indian batter kept his cool as the match was not over. Tilak rebuilt the chase with Shivam Dube to shift the momentum once again. Though Dube got out in the penultimate over but India won the match with Tilak remaining unbeaten at 69 off 53 balls.

And after the match, Samson enjoyed his teammates mocking Abrar for his celebration following taking his wicket. Arshdeep Singh, the team’s top T20I wicket-taker, posted an Instagram video mocking Pakistan spinner Abrar's signature celebration. He was joined by Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana, while Samson looked on, grinning widely at their playful antics.

Meanwhile, Samson reflected on the intense Indo-Pak clash, highlighting the pressure, experience, and calm required to succeed. He praised his partnership with Tilak Varma and emphasised how high-stakes matches test character, sharpen skills, and prepare players for major tournaments like the upcoming World Cup.

“Really enjoyed the pressure. Not played many Indo-Pak games but the pressure was there, I had to use my experience, calm my nerves, watch the ball and react. It came off nicely. I had a really good partnership with Tilak and enjoyed playing the game today. The game dictates what type of cricket you need to play. You have to respect the condition and situations. That is what we have learned after years and years of cricket in the IPL, years and years of playing cricket. That's what cricket has taught us. Was looking to time the ball and that is what has helped me. Close games are really good and that is when your character is tested. This game was really crucial just before the World Cup. These knockout games do help us prepare for the big games coming up few months later,” Samson told broadcasters.