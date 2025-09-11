Suryakumar Yadav sends ‘subtle message’ to Pakistan after India toy with UAE in Asia Cup opener

India sent alarm bells ringing in the Pakistan camp after dishing out a nine-wicket thrashing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Muhammad Waseem-led UAE were no challenge to India as the former were bundled out for just 57 in 13.1 overs as Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube wreaked havoc by taking seven wickets among themselves. Suryakumar Yadav “excited” to take on arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup.(AFP)

India wasted no time in chasing the total down, taking just 4.3 overs to reach the line. Abhishek Sharma (30), Shubman Gill (20*) and Suryakumar Yadav (7*) ensured India's biggest win by balls remaining in international T20Is. However, all eyes are now on the much-awaited game between India and Pakistan on Sunday, September at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar was asked about playing against Pakistan, and all he had to say was that he is really “excited” to face the arch-rivals.

“A subtle message in this performance to Pakistan for the Sunday game in the way you played and beat UAE?” asked Sanjay Manjrekar at the presentation ceremony.

Suryakumar laughed it off first and then replied, “We all are excited. Everyone wants to play a good game and is really looking forward to it.”

The chatter around the upcoming India versus Pakistan match continues to grow as calls continue to rise, asking the BCCI not to go ahead with the match against the rivals, considering the terror attack that happened in Pahalgam, Kashmir, earlier this year.

Ever since the schedule was announced for the Asia Cup, the BCCI has been criticised for going ahead with the match despite the national sentiment. However, as of now, the game remains on track.

The handshake saga

On Tuesday, India's T20I captain Suryakumar coped with severe criticism on social media after images surfaced of him shaking hands with Pakistan captain Agha in the captain's press conference before the start of the Asia Cup. Suryakumar also shook the hands of ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Once the press conference concluded, Suryakumar walked off the stage, and there was no handshake at first. However, when the Indian captain was making his way off the stage, Salman Agha reappeared, and it was then that the two captains exchanged a handshake.

Earlier, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said that the board decided to go ahead with the match against Pakistan, looking at the government policy. Earlier, the Sports Ministry confirmed that they would give the go ahead for the matches between India and Pakistan in multi-lateral events such as the Asia Cup and World Cups.