Suryakymar Yadav looks to make India T20 debut after Australia snub

For social media buffs, it was fodder for memes--a straight-faced Suryakumar Yadav, days after missing selection for the Australia tour, staring at Virat Kohli with no hint of fear or doubt. As the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper walked up to the Mumbai Indians batsman, trying to get under his skin, Yadav remained his insolent best.

By the time the game ended, Yadav had scored an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls. He would take the Man-of-the-Match award. It would remain his top score of the season for champions Mumbai Indians. Yadav notched up 480 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of over 145 in IPL 2020.

Yet, being overlooked for Australia would pain him for long. “I couldn’t even train that day and it was difficult to take my mind off from that dejection. Even Rohit (Sharma) asked me if I was disappointed and I told him I was. But never mind, I will wait for my chances,” Yadav said in an interview after the tournament.

Now, the chance has finally come for Yadav, 30, to share the dressing room with the likes of Kohli and Sharma, after over 10 years of toil in the domestic circuit, which saw him go through highs and lows. He became the Mumbai skipper and then lost the job. But he has scored over 420 runs in the last three IPL editions with a strike-rate of over 130. His career strike-rate is even better in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament (140.10).

With India planning to finalise their 2021 T20 World Cup squad (India will host) in the next couple of months, Yadav’s performances will be closely watched. Yadav usually bats at No. 3 for MI, Kohli's spot in the Indian team. But Yadav, apart from being a solid middle-order batsman, can be a finisher too.

According to Cricviz, the batsman’s recent IPL record against spin--averaging 50 plus and scoring at 7.7runs per over--is one of the best in the country. He can thus be influential in the middle-order. With a classical technique, topped up by ability to play scoops and ramp shots, Yadav is an exciting talent. And he has also proved he is equally adept at taking on pace.

Joining him as an India debutant is his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan, a wicket-keeper batsman, who scored 516 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2020. As a replacement for Quinton de Kock, Kishan was a trump card for MI in their lifting their fourth IPL trophy.

“Keeping in mind this is their first time in the squad, they will be a little nervous thinking about performance and all of that,” Rohit Sharma, their India teammate and MI captain, said on Wednesday.

“I don’t want them to be thinking about anything. That’s how they bring their best performance out. After watching them closely for a few years now, I have realised it’s important for them to come here and be part of this wonderful team. A great team which has tasted success for all these years. I want them to have fun, understanding what this team is all about.”

Sharma said Yadav and the 22-year-old Kishan would need all the support from senior players as they have a lot to prove, especially with the abundance of talent in the Indian squad.

“It’s important for people like me and few others in the team, the senior members and the coaching staff, to tell them this is just another “team” that you got to be part of. So, enjoy that moment. Thinking about performances and opportunities will only put pressure on them,” Sharma said.

“I am sure when the opportunity comes these guys will perform if they carry that form. It will not be that easy here, they will be challenged every now and then. That is what international cricket is all about. How you respond to those challenges is crucial. So, we just need to keep telling to have that right mindset for the task which lies in front of them.”

Neutral umpire

Sharma also said it was time the International Cricket Council (ICC) returned to posting neutral umpires. Since cricket restarted after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, host umpires have been officiating all international matches.

“Yes (on ICC allowing neutral umpire), that can be an option, if players can travel, umpires can travel as well. I don’t see any reason why umpires cannot travel. Make them quarantine as well, make their life difficult as well,” said Sharma.

“Having said that umpiring in this Test series (against England) was brilliant. All three or four umpires who were part of the series did a terrific job; it wasn’t easy because of the nature of the pitch. They have to consider so many things before making a decision. The ball was turning square, it was bouncing as well, sometimes the ball was going straight. Considering those factors, I think they did a terrific job.”