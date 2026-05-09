Suryansh Shedge hopes to cash in on the IPL lessons

Chandigarh: There is a certain kind of hunger that comes when forced to watch from the sidelines. Not always the frustration of being overlooked, but the resolve of someone who knows they must be ready when their moment comes.

Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. (AP)

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That is Suryansh Shedge in a nutshell.

The 23-year-old batting allrounder, a former Mumbai U-19 skipper who then played a key role in the 2024-25 T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph to draw the attention of IPL teams, spent the early weeks of the current tournament in the dugout, observing, preparing, and sharpening his game as Punjab Kings went about their business.

When his opportunity finally arrived, he made it count—a valiant 57 against Gujarat Titans when his side had crumbled to 45/4, followed by a brisk 25 off 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Not flashy numbers, but match-defining contributions that says a lot about the player’s character.

“I looked at that period as an extra month of preparation,” Shedge says. “Instead of getting frustrated, I used the time to work harder, observe games, and improve different aspects of my game. That mindset helped me stay ready for my opportunity.”

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{{^usCountry}} The reply may sound too composed for a youngster. But spend a few minutes with Shedge and one realises the equanimity is not rehearsed. It is a product of mental work over a few seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reply may sound too composed for a youngster. But spend a few minutes with Shedge and one realises the equanimity is not rehearsed. It is a product of mental work over a few seasons. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shedge’s growth since his T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy days has been less about working on his game and more about how he thinks at the crease. Earlier, his role was primarily that of a finisher. Now, he prepares for every situation, including coming in early and building the innings under pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shedge’s growth since his T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy days has been less about working on his game and more about how he thinks at the crease. Earlier, his role was primarily that of a finisher. Now, he prepares for every situation, including coming in early and building the innings under pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The biggest change has been in mindset rather than technique,” he says. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve been put into pressure situations regularly, and that has helped me grow as a player.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The biggest change has been in mindset rather than technique,” he says. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve been put into pressure situations regularly, and that has helped me grow as a player.” {{/usCountry}}

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Much of that mental rewiring has happened through conversations with PBKS batting coach Jatin Paranjpe. One mantra has become Shedge’s anchor: “Watch the ball, it will tell you what to do.”

“Batting is all about reaction,” he says. “If I focus only on watching the ball, things become simpler.” It sounds zen-like, and in many ways it is—stripping away the clutter so that the instincts can take over.

Walking into a dressing room that has skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting can be intimidating for an uncapped batter. For Shedge, though, it has been transformative.

Iyer’s message is straightforward. “He told me, ‘You’re batting well, don’t overthink,’” Shedge says. “That really stayed with me.” The two discuss cricket regularly—technique, attitude, and approach.

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Ponting’s influence operates differently. The focus is relentlessly on preparation. “He also tells us to back ourselves, be courageous, and believe that we belong at this level.”

One conversation stands out for Shedge. When he was warming the bench, Ponting asked him if it was frustrating. Shedge admitted it sometimes was. “He understood exactly how I felt and told me that it’s easy to become negative, but harder to stay focused on preparation. That really helped me mentally.”

Around Shedge are other young players—Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Sharma among them — who play with an abandon that is infectious. “Their fearless attitude has had a big impact on all of us,” Shedge says. “That hunger and energy spread through the team.”

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With the waiting over, the player would hope he will be in the thick of action at the business end of the tournament.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shalini Gupta ...Read More Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket. Read Less

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