Suthar takes 10 as India take 1-0 lead in Galle

Kolkata: In the game of a bowler posing a question to a batter who must come up with an adequate answer or perish, Manav Suthar can be quite the improviser. And even though two Tests aren’t quite enough evidence, the 24-year-old’s body of work already demands a nuanced analysis. Three deliveries across three sessions uphold the sentiment that maybe Suthar is for the long haul after all.

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 19 (ANI): India's Manav Suthar celebrates his five-wicket haul on the fifth day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, in Galle on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Photo)

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The first, to Pasindu Sooriyabandara on the fourth day, was almost a question of geometry. Suthar floated the ball on middle and leg, offered little spin and allowed the delivery to continue on its original trajectory. Sooriyabandara played for the defensive inside edge; there was none. The ball struck him on the back leg, and after India reviewed the decision, ball-tracking confirmed three reds.

To Sonal Dinusha, who was 16 short of a second century of the match, Suthar went wider, outside leg stump, flighting the ball and inviting the left-hander to manufacture a scoring shot. Dinusha tried to clip it, inside-edged the ball onto his pad and watched it balloon to leg gully.

Deep Dive What are Manav Suthar's key achievements in his first two Tests for India? In his first two Tests, Manav Suthar has taken 17 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match haul, showcasing his exceptional bowling skills. Why is Manav Suthar considered a significant addition to India's spin attack? Manav Suthar's ability to vary his pace and flight from the same bowling action allows him to create different challenges for batters, demonstrating a more sophisticated approach compared to traditional spinning. How has Manav Suthar's early career trajectory compared to past Indian spinners? Suthar's start is reminiscent of past greats like Narendra Hirwani and Axar Patel, who also had impressive beginnings, but he aims to avoid the inconsistency that affected their later careers and become a long-term asset for India.

Then came Prabath Jayasuriya. This time Suthar offered pace and drift—92.7kph, an in-drifting length delivery that appeared to give the left-hander enough line to defend from the back foot. But the ball gripped, turned away just enough to beat the outside edge and crashed into the off stump. Three balls, three different lengths at different speeds, all bearing the same result.

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{{^usCountry}} That is perhaps the most persuasive evidence yet that Suthar’s value lies not merely in being a left-arm spinner, but in being a spinner who produce different problems with the same action. KL Rahul identified precisely this quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is perhaps the most persuasive evidence yet that Suthar’s value lies not merely in being a left-arm spinner, but in being a spinner who produce different problems with the same action. KL Rahul identified precisely this quality. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s the subtle variations from the same action from the same angle,” he said, pointing out that Suthar can bowl slower or quicker without noticeably changing his arm speed. “Especially in Galle, with the wind blowing from one side and he used that drift really well, and from there the ball straightens or comes in.”

That distinction matters enormously for an orthodox slow left-armer, since the same bowling action can create a leg-before as well as a caught-behind dismissal. The temptation with such bowling is to think in terms of stock deliveries: bowl accurately, wait for the pitch to intervene and hope pressure eventually produces a mistake. Suthar appears to have a more sophisticated proposition. He can make a batter feel that nothing is happening, while constantly changing the terms of engagement.

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The numbers after only two Tests are already striking: 17 wickets, two five-wicket hauls, a ten-wicket match haul and a strike rate of 27.2, while conceding just 2.49 runs an over. These are excellent numbers but the manner of taking the 17 wickets provides a more compelling argument that Suthar possesses the ability to challenge several modes of dismissal from the same corridor.

Rahul’s observation is instructive. “I think he’s very consistent,” he said. “I think from the same place he just keeps using subtle variations through the day. So the batsmen will also think if he’s not moving then I’ll have to do something. When you get a batter in that sort of mindset you’re winning the contest.”

There is another reason for optimism. Suthar hasn’t arrived completely unprepared for Test cricket’s demands. India’s first-class structure has given him a bridge between Ranji Trophy cricket and international cricket through India A tours and exposure to conditions in Australia, Sri Lanka and England. Rahul believes that process matters.

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The jump from domestic cricket to Test cricket is enormous, he said, but India’s pathway allows players to understand their own games and the expectations of international cricket before receiving the Test cap. Suthar’s early returns suggest that education has already taken root.