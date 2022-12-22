Swami Vivekanand (Kandivli) clinch maiden Harris Shield title

Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS), Kandivli, tasted their first Harris Shield triumph in thrilling fashion, beating Al-Barkaat MMI English School by two runs on the last day of their three-day final at Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday.

Starting the day requiring 169 in 40 overs, Al-Barkaat brought the equation down to six in the last over. In a brilliant show of nerve and skill, off-spinner Prasoon Singh (4/52) defended it by picking up two wickets and ensuring a dot off the final ball with three needed. Al-Barkaat finished their second innings on 166/9 as Swayam Sail too picked up 4/58.

It was Swami Vivekanand's first Harris Shield triumph and it incidentally came on the day the school marked its 25th year. The winning squad formed a big part of the annual day celebrations later in the evening. “Our Gorai school has won titles in the past but for our Kandivli school to win this is a great achievement, especially given the limited infrastructure there,” Yogesh Patel, founder of the SVIS Group, said.

Coached by Albert Fernandes, the team kept its composure till the last ball against a mighty side like Al-Barkaat. “It was a close finish, but we had the belief going into that last over. The key was to take away the fear from the boys and make sure they play their natural game even in that situation,” Fernandes said.

In the prize distribution ceremony graced by former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, Prasoon was handed the player of the final award. Other awardees were Raza Mirza (best batter, Parle Tilak), Saad Khan (best bowler, Al Barkaat) and Agasthya Bangera (best all-rounder, IES New English).

Brief scores: Swami Vivekanand, Kandivli 166 & 192 beat Al-Barkaat MMI English 190 & 166/9 in 40 overs (Agney Adi 50*; Prasoon Singh 4/52, Swayam Sail 4/58) by 2 runs.

U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Mhatre, Aghav put Mumbai in command

Centuries by opener Ayush Mhatre (166, 151b; 27x4s, 4x6s) and skipper Harsh Aghav (115*, 139; 18x4, 1x6) put Mumbai in drivers' seat against Jammu & Kashmir in their Group C match of the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had restricted J&K to just 136 in their first innings with Sanskar Rao emerging as the top wicket-taker with figures of four for 36. Then riding on Mhatre and Aghav's tons, Mumbai declared their innings at 438 for six. At stumps on Thursday, J&K were struggling at 144 for six in their second innings and still trailing Mumbai by 158 runs. Aryan Chauhan did the damage for Mumbai in the second innings by picking four for 13.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 136 & 144/6 in 40 overs (Irfan Ahmed 72, Arihant Sharma 43; Aryan Chauhan 4/13, Kartikey Shukla 2/37) vs Mumbai 438/6 in 91.3 overs (Ayush Mhatre 166, Harsh Aghav 115, Abhigyan Kundu 62).

U-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Ankolekar's ton gives Vengsarkar XI first innings lead

Atharva Ankolekar’s 153 ensured Dilip Vengsarkar XI took the lead against Jahangir Pithawala XI on the second day of their Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy match.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Gurav (5/35) picked up a five-wicket haul which helped Lalchand Rajput XI skittle out Chandrakant Pandit XI for 259 and take the first innings lead.

Brief scores: Jahangir Pithawala XI 277 & 45/1 in 13 overs vs Dilip Vengsarkar XI 338 in 75 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 153, Harshal Jadhav 41, Saksham Parashar 33; Varun Joijode 3/83, Anjdeep Lad 3/89, Khizar Dafedar 3/99); Lalchand Rajput XI 423 & 75/1 in 21 overs vs Chandrakant Pandit XI 259 in 65.4 overs (Aryan Patni 100, Sahil Jadhav 70; Shreyas Gurav 5/35, Prashant Solanki 3/92)

Giles Shield: Tendulkar, Korgaonkar slam tons

Centuries from Ved Tendulkar (116, 183b) and Shaun Korgaonkar (121*, 142b) powered IES VN Sule Guruji, Dadar, to 301/3 declared against Modern English School, Chembur, in their Giles Shield Super League match on Thursday.

Brief scores: Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania 72 in 20.4 overs (Areen Parikh 3/23, Arav Malhotra 5/21) & 10/1 in 8.2 overs vs Swami Vivekanand, Gorai 260/6d in 58 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 68, Devansh Trivedi 60; Vihan Jajju 3/70); Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School 219 in 81.4 overs (Abdur Khan 46, Adarsh Rajbhar 41; Sree Varvatkar 6/59) vs RR Education Trust 8/0 in 5 overs; IES VN Sule Guruji, Dadar 301/3d in 76 overs (Ved Tendulkar 116, Shaun Korgaonkar 121*; Prachit Amkar 32) vs Modern English School, Chembur 12/0 in 4 overs.

MFA Elite Division: PIFA Sports, Atlanta FC record contrasting wins

PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC and Atlanta FC registered contrasting victories in their respective Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Elite Division matches at the Neville D’Souza turf in Bandra on Thursday.

In a hard-fought match, PIFA Sports managed to snatch a 1-0 win against Rudra FC thanks to striker Rohit Mirza’s 62nd-minute winner.

Later, Atlanta FC outplayed Mumbai Strikers SC to record a convincing 4-0 victory. Shravan Shetty scored twice (4th & 29th minute) to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead at half-time. Later, substitute Tousif Malik added two more goals (73rd & 90+2nd minutes) to round-off the victory.

Results: Elite Division: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 1 (Rohit Mirza) beat Rudra FC 0; Atlanta FC 4 (Shravan Shetty 2, Tousif Malik 2) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 0; Second Division: SG5-Bharat FC 4 (Siddhant Sangam 2, Aryan Palande, Shubham Pednekar) beat Milan FA U-19 1 (Mohd. Rayyan); United Villagers WA 5 (Stanley Diniz 3, Bikas Yadav, Joslan Shravnya) beat Milan FA 2 (Ankush Mohan, Sandip Jagtap); Boxer FA 1 (Atharva Akre) drew with Teresarian FA 1 (Kunal R.)

