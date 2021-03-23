Home / Cricket / 'Sweetest win in recent past': Virat Kohli hails Team India's efforts in 1st ODI
'Sweetest win in recent past': Virat Kohli hails Team India's efforts in 1st ODI

India vs England: The Virat Kohli-led England side defeated Eoin Morgan's England by 66 runs in the first ODI in Pune.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates.(BCCI)

India debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna emerged as the heroes of the team as the Virat Kohli-led side pulled off a solid 66-run win over Eoin Morgan's England in the first ODI in Pune. Krunal smashed 58 runs in 31 balls on debut, becoming the player to score the fastest ODI half-century on debut.

Fast bowler Krishna picked up four wickets in the match, becoming the only Indian bowler to scalp four wickets on debut. Krishna returned with the figures of 4/54 as India bowled out England for 251 while chasing 318.

Also read: Prasidh, Krunal star on debut as India hammer England by 66 runs in 1st ODI

The best bit about India's win was the way Indian bowlers pulled things back after being hammered for 135 runs in 14 overs by England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

But Krishan got the first breakthrough as he dismissed Roy for 43, after which England lost 9 more wickets in 116 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli described it as India's "sweetest win" in recent times.

"This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding. To come back into the game the way they did is brilliant," Kohli said.

"Going for few runs early on (Prasidh) and coming back was amazing. Krunal as well. Shardul, Bhuvi were amazing. I'm a really, really proud man right now," Kohli added.

"The team showed great character and intensity," the skipper further said.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The two teams will meet again at the same venue on Friday.

