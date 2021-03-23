Prasidh, Krunal star on debut as India hammer England by 66 runs in 1st ODI
India outplayed world champions England by 66 runs in the opening ODI here on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a steep 317-run target for victory, England folded for 251 in 42.1 overs despite making a dazzling start.
Rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna turned it around remarkably after being taken to the cleaners early on to register figures of 4/54 in 8.1 overs, the best by a debutant.
For England, opener Jonny Bairstow top-scored with a 66-ball 94.
His 135-run opening stand with Jason Roy (46) put England in a commanding position before their it all unravelled for the visitors.
Earlier put in to bat, India produced a solid batting performance. Opener Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a 98-run effort, while skipper Virat Kohli (56), K L Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out) notched up half centuries.
Dhawan and Kohli shared a second wicket partnership of 105 runs that laid the foundation for Rahul and Pandya to accelerate.
The Pandya-Rahul combination put together 112 runs for the sixth wicket. Later, Pandya, a left-arm spinner, also picked up a wicket.
Brief Scores:
India: 317 for 5 in 50 overs
England: 251 all out in 42.1 overs (Jonny Bairstow 94, Jason Roy 46, Prasidh Krishna 4/54, Shardul Thakur 3/37, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/30). PTI PM PM