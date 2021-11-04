Syed Mushtaq Trophy: Defending champions Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka pick up wins

Tamil Nadu began their title defence in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with a 12-run win over Maharashtra in a Elite Group 'A' match on Thursday while Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's 75 off 54 balls went in vain as Karnataka stunned heavyweights Mumbai by nine runs in their group B match. Deepak Hooda’s blistering unbeaten 75 powered Rajasthan to a six-wicket win over Jharkhand in their opening Elite C league game.

Maharashtra fell short despite a blistering knock by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hammered 51 off 30 balls with eight fours and a six to finish at 155 for six in 20 overs in reply to Tamil Nadu's 167 for four. The stylish right-hander, who was in prime form for Chennai Super Kings in their recent IPL triumph, continued in the same vein before his departure pegged the team back.

Earlier sent into bat, Tamil Nadu got off to a good start with the openers C Hari Nishaanth (27, 3X4s, 1X6) and N Jagadeesan (30, 2X4s, 1X6) putting on 50 for the first wicket.

However, it was young B Sai Sudarshan (35, 19 balls, 5X4s), who provided the much-needed thrust with an aggressive knock before skipper Vijay Shankar ensured a strong finish with a powerful 21-ball 42 (5X4s, 1X6).

Rajasthan beat Jharkhand

Opting to field, Rajasthan bowlers dished out a clinical show, and restricted Jharkhand to a modest 146/5 and then Hooda ensured that the chase was walk in the park as they romped home with 15 balls to spare.

Pacers Tanveer Ul Haq (2/18) and Aniket Choudhary (2/41) were up-to the mark as Jharkhand was teetering at 3/33.

But skipper Saurabh Tiwari (43 not out) and middle-order batsman Kumar Deobrat (51) rallied the innings with their 78-run stand. Tiwary and Anukul Roy (16) helped Jharkhand near the 150-run mark.

While chasing, Rajasthan lost their openers early, but it was Hooda, who anchored the chase with his aggressive knock. He took the opposition attack to cleansers, by hammering six fours and five maximums.

Karnataka beat Mumbai

Opting to bowl, Mumbai skipper Rahane led their challenging chase with a fine half-century but the mystery spinner Cariappa removed the star Indian batsman and cleaned up another international Shivam Dube (3) with his very next ball to put brakes on their chase.

Gowtham then triggered another collapse when he dismissed Siddhesh Lad (32) to break his 88-run partnership with Rahane.

Rahane steered the show after his dangerous opening partner Prithvi Shaw (4) fell cheaply, while talented Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) became Gowtham's first victim after the Powerplay.

Rahane's 54-ball knock was studded with six fours and three sixes as Mumbai were cruising with 125 for 2 in the 16th over before all hell broke loose.

Earlier Manish Pandey (84 from 64 balls; 7x4, 2x6) and Karun Nair (72 from 53 balls; 6x4, 2x6) put on a 149-run partnership to power Karnataka to a challenging 166/4.

Gujarat thrash Kerala, MP beat Assam in Group D

Gujarat produced an all-round effort to beat Kerala by nine wickets in a Group D match and start their campaign in the Syde Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on a positive note here on Thursday.

Electing to bowl, Gujarat first restricted Kerala to a modest 123 for five and the chased down the target with consummate ease in 15.3 overs, riding on half-centuries from skipper Priyank Panchal (66 off 46) and Saurav Chauhan (50 off 40).

The duo shared 113 runs for the opening partnership to take Gujarat home.

Earlier sent into bat, skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 54 off 43 balls as Kerala could only manage the meagre total.

Roosh Kalaria picked up two wickets for Gujarat giving away 31 runs from his four overs.

In another Group D match, Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam by six wickets.

Opting to bowl, Madhya Pradesh restricted Assam to 103 for nine before eclipsing the target, reaching 105 for four in 14 overs.

Venketesh Iyer (37) and Kuldeep Gehi (34) laid the foundation for the chase with a 65-run opening stand.

Roshan Alam (3/20) picked up three wickets for Assam.

In the other Group D match of the day, Bihar defeated Railways by 35 runs.

Sent into bat, Bihar posted a challenging `169 for four and then bowled out Railways for 134 in 18 overs.

Off-spinner Shivank Vashist takes five as Delhi make winning start against Uttarakhand

Off-spinner Shivank Vashist took a career-best 5 for 19 as Delhi crushed Uttarakhand by 35 runs to make a winning start in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament opener here on Thursday.

At the Bansi Lal Stadum in Rohtak, Himmat Singh (35 off 34 balls) and skipper Pradeep Sangwan (25 off 21 bllas) made important contributions in their modest total of 121 for 8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Uttarkahand were never in the game as Vashist ran through the middle-order during his four-over spell with the minnows being shot out for 86 in 18 overs.

Navdeep Saini (1/18 in 4 overs) and Pradeep Sangwan (1/12 in 3 overs) were very disciplined in their first spell with Dikshanshu Negi (21) top-scoring in an otherwise embarrassing batting show.

In another game, Hyderabad beat Saurastra by two wickets in a last-over thriller. Saurashtra posted 173 for 8 with all-rounder Prerak Mankad scoring 71 off 46 balls that had five sixes and four boundaries.

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat also bolstered the total with 58 off 32 balls that had six fours and three sixes. Mohammed Siraj took 3 for 38 in 4 overs.

In reply, Hyderabad scored the runs with three balls to spare with Kolla Sumanth (21 no off 15 balls) and Chama Sumanth (12 no off 4 balls) hitting a six each in their 22 run stand off 9 balls.

