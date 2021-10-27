Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: 4 players in Mumbai squad test positive for COVID-19
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: 4 players in Mumbai squad test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai are scheduled to take on Karnataka in their opening game of the tournament on November 4.
Mumbai Cricket Association logo(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 02:11 PM IST
ANI |

Four players of the Mumbai squad have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed this development to ANI on Wednesday.

"Yes, Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Sarfaraz Khan and Prashant Solanki have tested positive for COVID-19. They will now miss the league stage of the tournament, rest of the players have departed for Guwahati to take part in the tournament," the source said.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Prithvi Shaw has been named as vice-captain while Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been named in the 20-member squad.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Salil Ankola (Chairman), Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi had selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq All T20 Trophy to be played from November 4 in Guwahati.

Mumbai will square off against Karnataka in their first match of the tournament on November 4.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Mohit Awasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Deepak Shetty, Roystan Dias. (ANI)

syed mushtaq ali trophy
