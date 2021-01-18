Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets

Opener Narayan Jagadeesan shone with an unbeaten 45-ball 71 in the presence of his captain Dinesh Karthik as Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by eight wickets for their fifth straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Monday.

In the day's last Elite Group B match, Bengal made 163 for eight and in reply, Tamil Nadu chased down the target with two overs to spare.

Karthik remained unbeaten on 47 off 31 balls while sharing an unbroken third-wicket stand of 110 runs.

For Bengal, Kaif Ahmed top-scored with 63 off 47 balls and hit five four and two sixes, while skipper Anustup Majumdar contributed 34 of 22 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Baba Aparajith was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu with figures of 2/20 in four overs.

Earlier, Jharkhand saw off the challenge of Hyderabad via a super over in another Group 'B' match of the national T20 championship.

Jharkhand opted to field after winning the toss and restricted Hyderabad to 139 for eight in 20 overs, with left-arm medium-pacer Vikash Singh and right-arm medium-pacer Vivekanand Tiwary picking up three wickets each.

B Sandeep (37, 34 balls, 4 fours) was the top-scorer while Himalay Agarwal and Buddhi Rahul contributed 26 each as Hyderabad posted a modest score.

In reply, Jharkhand started in earnest with skipper Ishan Kishan (27) and Utkarsh Singh (29) going on the attack. The dismissal of Kishan by T Ravi Teja did not seem to deter Utkarsh and Virat Singh, who went for their shots.

Right-arm medium-pacer Ajay Dev Goud (4/22) struck three quick blows and reduced Jharkhand to 78 for four and despite some late hitting by Kushal Singh (24) and Anukul Roy (30, 13 balls, 3 sixes), the team lost its way again and finished on 139 for nine.

In the super over, Kishan smacked two sixes off C Rakshann Reddy while Roy hoisted one over the boundary as Jharkhand ended up with 23 runs. Hyderabad could only muster 14 for one.

Jharkhand are in third place with 12 points after completing their engagements in the group while Hyderabad are fifth with 4 points. Odisha beat Assam by four wickets to finish at the bottom with one win.

Brief Scores:

At Jadavpur University Campus: Assam 148 for 5 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 42, Rajjakuddin Ahmed 32) lost to Odisha 154 for 6 in 19 overs (Subhransu Senapati 64) by four wickets. Odisha: 4 points, Assam: 0.

At Eden Gardens: Hyderabad 139 for 9 in 20 overs (B Sandeep 37, Himalay Agarwal 26, Rahul Buddhi 26, Vivekanand Tiwari 3/25, Vikash Singh 3/36) tied Jharkhand 139 for 9 in 20 overs (Utkarsh Singh 29, Anukul Roy 28, Ishan Kishan 27, Ajay Dev Goud 4/22). Super over: Jharkhand 23/0 beat Hyderabad 14/1. Jharkhand: 4 points, Hyderabad: 0.