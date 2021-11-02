Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 WC: It's a privilege to have Buttler in England squad, says Morgan
cricket

T20 WC: It's a privilege to have Buttler in England squad, says Morgan

Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
England's captain Eoin Morgan hugs Jos Buttler, second right, after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:33 AM IST
ANI |

England skipper Eoin Morgan lavished praise on Jos Buttler and said it's a "privilege" to have the wicket-keeper batter in the team.

"I am incredibly proud of everything we have done tonight. The guys had to fight incredibly hard. Conditions here continued to change, Tymal going out asked another question of ourselves. But Livingstone and Moeen stepped up exceptionally well with the other guys," said Morgan after the win.

"I can't fault our guys tonight. I thought Jos Buttler played one off his best-ever innings in an England shirt. It was incredible to be at the other end and watch. He is one of the best in the game and it's a privilege to have him in our team," he added.

England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the tournament.

The England skipper also praised the team's fielding and gave a special mention to Buttler for his accurate throws.

"All-round fielding effort was good. We are delighted with the four wins. Combination of unbelievable skill level and the calm nature in which he goes about it - he combines them along with reading the game. To see him in this form in the group stages bodes well for the latter stages," said Morgan.

"You always got to believe, I always do (on getting back to form). Today was a tougher test. We were enjoying ourselves. Just to get a partnership going and put something on the board to defend," he added.

Topics
t20 world cup
