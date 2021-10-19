Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 WC: Livingstone in doubt for England's opening match after injuring finger
cricket

T20 WC: Livingstone in doubt for England's opening match after injuring finger

England's Liam Livingstone, left, tosses the ball as he walks with teammate Moeen Ali.(AP)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:57 AM IST
ANI |

England batter Liam Livingstone, who suffered a finger injury during the warm-up match against India, is in minor doubt for the team's opening game against West Indies on Saturday in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Livingstone on Monday was injured when he dropped India batter Ishan Kishan at midwicket. Sam Billings replaced Livingstone as the star batter left the field and took no further part in the warm-up game against India.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a spokesperson from the England camp said Livingstone's injury would be assessed "in next 24 hours" and the batter is unlikely to feature in the team's next practice match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said Livingstone was fine but admitted that the injury was a "bit of a scare" for the team.

"I think he's alright. I think it's just bruising on the back of the hand but I think he'll be fine. Obviously, it was a bit of a scare at the time but he said it was fine, so hopefully he's all good, "ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen as saying.

"He's a brilliant player - he's been playing really well over the last couple of years. Hopefully he can carry that form into the World Cup and I feel like it's going be a big stage for him," he added.

Coming to the match, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul played knocks of 70 and 51 respectively as India chased down 189 to defeat England by seven wickets in the warm-up game of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at the ICC Academy Ground on Monday. 

