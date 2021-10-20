Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / T20 WC: Oman need to come back stronger against Scotland, says Maqsood
cricket

T20 WC: Oman need to come back stronger against Scotland, says Maqsood

Counter-attacking innings from Mohammad Naim and Shakib al Hasan after two early wickets ensured Bangladesh put up a challenging total on board. Naim, who got a couple of reprieves, made Oman pay with a half-century on his T20 World Cup debut.
Bangladesh's players shake hands at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup first round match between Oman and Bangladesh in Muscat, Oman, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:59 AM IST
ANI |

Zeeshan Maqsood, the captain of Oman said that his side needs to come back stronger against Scotland after their defeat against Bangladesh by 26 runs in Group B of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday.

Counter-attacking innings from Mohammad Naim and Shakib al Hasan after two early wickets ensured Bangladesh put up a challenging total on board. Naim, who got a couple of reprieves, made Oman pay with a half-century on his T20 World Cup debut.

With the ball, Bangladesh wrestled control back after Oman started brightly in the first 10 overs. Needing 84 to win off the last four, the co-hosts faltered at a crucial juncture in the game and eventually fell short by 26 runs as the Tigers put their first points on board.

Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman skipper in the post-match presentation said: "It was a chaseable target. The last 6 overs, we lost wickets and didn't bat well so credit goes to the bowlers. We were in the match for 15-16 overs, and needed 50 in 36 (58 off 36), which isn't too much, so we just have to be better at batting and get those runs."

RELATED STORIES

"There's no pressure from the crowd, it's encouraging that they supported us. It's a sport, so we'll come back stronger. We have to see where we went wrong, and need to come back stronger against Scotland," he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IND vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup warm-up Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Dhoni can give any one of us stiff competition, he can hit ball farthest: Rahul

Steyn picks India's XI for T20 WC match vs Pakistan, names 'gamechanger'

Scrappy Bangladesh stay alive in T20 World Cup with 26-run win over Oman
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP