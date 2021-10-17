Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh vs Scotland: Live score and updates
cricket

T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh vs Scotland: Live score and updates

T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh vs Scotland: Bangladesh will look to get off to a strong start in the T20 World Cup when they take on minnows Scotland in Match 2 of the showpiece event.
Bangladesh take on Scotland (TWITTER/ICC/File)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 07:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh vs Scotland: Bangladesh will look to get off to a strong start in the T20 World Cup, when they take on minnows Scotland in Match 2 of the showpiece event. The match will take place at Al Amerat on Sunday evening. 

Bangladesh will enter the contest as favourites, having toppled Australia and New Zealand earlier this year in the shorter format of the game. Scotland, on the other hand, are hungry for global tournament success and would look to go all guns to produce the first upset of the tournament.   

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first. 

Follow live scorecard of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Scotland match:  

Full squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain  

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal 

Topics
t20 world cup
