T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa tests Covid-19 positive ahead of AUS vs SL encounter

Defending champions Australia, who are yet to open their account in the T20 World Cup, endured a huge blow as star spinner Adam Zampa tested positive for Covid-19. As per reports, Zampa is displaying minor symptoms but will be available for selection for the match against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening.

An official statement was released by Cricket Australia in this regard, which stated: “Adam Zampa is recovering from a Covid-19 infection and is available for selection in tonight’s match against Sri Lanka in Perth.

"Zampa’s symptoms are improving and are now reported as minor in severity.

“If chosen Zampa will travel to the match separately and be located away from the Australian playing and staff group but is free to play under ICC guidelines. A decision will be made closer to the toss.

"No other Australian squad members or staff have reported symptoms.”

As per the guidelines laid for the T20 World Cup, a Covid positive player is allowed to take the field and it was seen in the match between Ireland and Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

George Dockrell despite being Covid positive took the field against Sri Lanka and made 14 off 16 balls. Cricket Ireland had confirmed the development in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Australia got their campaign underway on a poor note, going down by 89 runs in their tournament opener against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Australia were then skittled for 111 in 17.3 overs after New Zealand imposed a gigantic 201-run target.

Following the defeat, the clash against Sri Lanka is nothing short of a must win tie for the hosts.

Earlier in an exclusive interaction with the newspaper this month, former World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan had named Zampa as the gamer changer from the Australian camp. "I do think one of the key players for Australia will be Zampa. If he has a good tournament then Australia will have a very good tournament,” said the ex-coach.

Zampa had finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous edition held in UAE, where he scalped 13 wickets from seven matches.

