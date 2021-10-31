T20 World Cup: 'Adapting to conditions was challenge and England did it', says Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan said that the team has adapted to the conditions accordingly in UAE after they thumped arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

England made a statement of intent at the expense of Australia, as they completed a thrashing to remain unbeaten in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.

Jos Buttler led the carnage with the bat, smashing the Australian bowlers to all corners en route his 71* off just 32 balls, as England chased down 126 with eight wickets and 8.2 overs remaining.

"Obviously we got off to a good start in the first two games of the tournament and the challenge first is always adapting to the conditions away from home and we did that really in the first two games and then again today, the big test against a really strong Australian side," England skipper, Eoin Morgan in the post-match presentation said.

"We sort of held up pretty well right from the beginning, holding our nerve and creating opportunities with the ball and then continuing to be relentless with the lengths we want to bowl. We are in good form with the bat. Jason last game and Jos today. We treat everybody with the same amount of respect. We go to Sharjah from here and again another challenge there and we are really looking forward to it," he added.

Earlier, opting to bowl first, England made good use of the conditions to bundle Australia out for 125. Though the Aussies recovered from a horror start through Aaron Finch and the lower order, they failed to set up a total that would challenge the fiery England line-up.

Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan were the stars with the ball, accounting for five wickets between them, with Jordan named Player of the Match for figures of 3/17 in four overs.

Chris Jordan in the post-match presentation said: "It was a great bowling effort from the boys. Woakesy [Chris Woakes] set up the tone. We try to keep it as simple as possible. We try and assess the pitch quickly. We tried to hold our lengths and bowl it straight and luckily it worked today."

"You just try to stick to your strengths and then still add a little bit to your skills. You are never comfortable in international cricket. Every day you want to improve as there are so many players who want to get into the team," he added.

