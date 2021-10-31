Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Afghanistan thump Namibia by 62 runs; remain 2nd in Group 2
cricket

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan thump Namibia by 62 runs; remain 2nd in Group 2

Afghanistan registered a comprehensive 62-run victory against Namibia in Abu Dhabi, retaining their 2nd spot in Group 2.
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Namibia by 62 runs in their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:32 PM IST
AP | , Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan gave a perfect farewell present to Asghar Afghan with a thumping 62-run victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Asghar made 31 off 23 balls in his last international appearance, which lifted Afghanistan to 160-5 after captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat in the Group 2 game.

Namibia batsmen fell against the slower deliveries of Afghanistan fast bowlers and limped to 98-9 with David Wiese top-scoring with 26 off 30 balls.

Fast bowler Hamid Hassan, playing his first T20 international in five years, picked up 3-9 while Naveen-ul-Haq polished off the top order to finish with 3-27.

Asghar, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, was given a guard of honor by Namibia fielders as he walked out to bat midway through the innings. He belted three fours and a six before scooping a catch to backward point in the penultimate over.

Afghanistan, which has two tough games in hand against New Zealand and India, has four points from three games. It lost a nail-biting game to Pakistan by five wickets when hard-hitting Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over.

RELATED STORIES

Namibia has two points from two games after beating Scotland in the opening game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: India make two changes as Bhuvneshwar, injured Suryakumar sit out

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury

Former Australia all-rounder Peter Philpott dies aged 86

T20 WC: Eoin Morgan’s England stem the flow with fluid bowling plans
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP