'Any tips for toss?' - Wasim Jaffer posts hilarious Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson meme ahead of T20 World Cup final

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer once again came up with a hilarious meme, this time on Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, ahead of the T20 World Cup final between the Blackcaps and Australia in Dubai on Sunday.

The meme includes the picture of the two cricketing stalwarts from one of the limited-overs series between the two countries where both missed out on the playing XI and were spotted chatting on the side-lines.

In the meme, Kohli gives Williamson best wishes for the final, and latter then asks him tips for winning the toss.

Kohli lost three tosses in a row during the T20 World Cup, losing the game twice, one of which was against Williamson-led New Zealand.

Toss is expected to play a crucial role in the final. In the last 17 T20 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium, team batting first have won only one game, where Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final. In this T20 World Cup, chasing team have a 100 per cent winning record (nine out of nine).

Both Australia and New Zealand will be aiming to lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. Australia had previously reached the final in 2010, but lost to England while New Zealand will be making their maiden World T20 final appearance.

