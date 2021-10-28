Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup: Australia's Mitchell Starc a doubt for Sri Lanka clash after being struck on knee
T20 World Cup: Australia's Mitchell Starc a doubt for Sri Lanka clash after being struck on knee

T20 World Cup 2021: Left-armer Starc was struck by a return ball when bowling at practice earlier this week but he trained on Wednesday.
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v South Africa - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 23, 2021 Australia's Mitchell Starc(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 28, 2021
Reuters

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc is being monitored by medical staff after being hit by a ball just above his knee during training ahead of their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, the team said on Thursday.

Left-armer Starc was struck by a return ball when bowling at practice earlier this week but he trained on Wednesday.

He had not been ruled out of the Sri Lanka game, which starts at 6 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) in Dubai, a team spokesman said.

READ: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc seen limping off training with a leg injury

Video posted in Australian media on Thursday showed Starc grimacing and hobbling away from a net session.

If Starc proves unfit to play, Australia have Kane Richardson in reserve should selectors opt to stick with pace or Ashton Agar if they decide to pick a second specialist spinner.

Starc, one of cricket's premier white-ball quicks, took two wickets in Australia's opening win over South Africa on Saturday.

Aaron Finch-captained Australia are bidding for their first T20 World Cup title.

