T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's mother was on ventilator during India-Pakistan game, says father
cricket

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator during India-Pakistan game, says father

Posting a message on social media, Babar's father revealed that the captain played all his three World Cup games "in severe distress".
Babar Azam's father shared an emotional post on Instagram(Instagram/Azam Siddiqui)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when the Pakistan captain led his side to a historic 10-wicket win against India in Dubai in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24, his father Azam Siddiqui revealed on Saturday.

Babar, who is leading the Pakistan team for the first time at an ICC event, scored an unbeaten 68 and was part of a record-breaking and unbeaten 152-run opening stand in the match against India even as his mother was put on a ventilator following surgery. Taking to Instagram, Babar's father revealed that the captain led his side to three wins on the trot "in severe distress".

"It's time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all the three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator," Azam Siddiqui wrote on Instagram.

"Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now," he added, alongside a family photograph.

Pakistan followed their win over India with victories against New Zealand and Afghanistan. The three wins have virtually placed them in the semifinal round of the competition.

"The purpose of sharing is to not criticise our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don't get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan," Siddiqui said.

Pakistan will next face Namibia on Tuesday.

Topics
t20 world cup babar azam india vs pakistan
