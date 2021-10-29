Captain vs Coach: Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq engage in duel at nets, PCB shares video

Former Pakistan legend Saqlain Mushtaq, who is also the interim coach of the national side at the ongoing T20 World Cup, turned back the clock as he was delivering his googlies to skipper Babar Azam at the nets.

The duel between the coach and the captain took place during the team's nets session ahead of their Super 12 clash against Afghanistan, which will be played on Friday evening.

The video of the moment was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, drawing immense traction from the fans.

In the 50-second clip, Saqlain gave glimpse that he still possess the ability to produce magic with his wrist, as Babar found it difficult to time his shots against the Pakistan legend. The members in the Pakistan camp can also be heard cheering for the coach as the captain improved and eventually got hold of his timing.

Saqlain, who made his debut for the Men In Green back in 1995, went on to register 208 wickets in 49 Test matches in a career spanning for almost ten years.

Babar, on the other hand, is arguably one of the best batters at the moment and his performance against India was hailed by both fans and experts. He has so far gathered 77 runs at the ongoing T20 World Cup, which include a match-winning knock against Virat Kohli and co.

