Ben Stokes predicts finalists of T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has picked his two finalists for the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has predicted that England will take on the 2009 champions Pakistan in the November 14 final in Dubai.

Stokes' prediction came moments after Pakistan's third consecutive win in the tournament on Friday. They defeated Afghanistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to keep their 100 per cent record intact.

Pakistan had earlier defeated arch-rivals India, by 10 wickets in Dubai on October 24 and followed it up with a five-wicket win against New Zealand. The three wins have virtually put Pakistan in the semifinals of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes wrote: "England vs Pakistan Final?"

England, on the other hand, began their campaign in style, folding the defending champions West Indies for just 55 before registering a six-wicket win. Eoin Morgan's men then defeat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their second game.

England on Saturday will aim to bag their third win on the trot when they take on another unbeaten side in the tournament, Australia, in Dubai.

Stokes was not named by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as part of the 15-man squad owing to his break from cricket to focus on mental health.

However, Stokes will make his return to international cricket for the first time since July 2021, during the Ashes in Australia.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted. I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," said Stokes in the ECB statement.

