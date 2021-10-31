Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Advantage to New Zealand there': Ex-Aussie spinner explains why Kiwis have extra edge against Kohli's India
cricket

‘Advantage to New Zealand there’: Ex-Aussie spinner explains why Kiwis have extra edge against Kohli's India

India and New Zealand will lock horns with each other in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. 
File photo of New Zealand cricket team(Reuters)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 04:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After going down against Pakistan in their opening clashes, both India and New Zealand will look to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track when they lock horns in Dubai on Sunday. 

While Virat Kohli and his men endured a crushing 10-wicket loss in an one-sided affair, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand showed some resistance but fell short against the Men In Green, who sit at the top spot of the Group 2 table. 

Ahead of the high-voltage clash between both the sides, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg shared insights about the clash and picked New Zealand to have an extra edge going into the contest.  

Hogg explained that the Black Caps have extra depth in their batting with Jimmy Neesham present in the mix, also allowing Williamson with a seam-bowling option for four overs.    

“The batting line-ups of both sides are very similar. Both have power but also versatility to rotate the strike when under pressure. But I think New Zealand have got a little bit of extra batting depth with Neesham being the all-rounder. He is able to bowl four overs, allowing NZ to have seven frontline batters in their line-up. Slight advantage to New Zealand there,” noted the ex-Australian cricketer on his YouTube channel. 

With both the sides still searching for their first win and Pakistan almost sealing the final four ticket, the clash is virtually becomes a do-or-die encounter. 

The match will start at 07:30 pm. 

t20 world cup
