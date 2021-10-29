Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Daren Sammy shares strong message for West Indies after two defeats in T20 World Cup
cricket

Daren Sammy shares strong message for West Indies after two defeats in T20 World Cup

West Indies, the champions of 2012 and 2016, have stuttered in their first two games in 2021 T20 World Cup, losing to England and South Africa.
Darren Sammy(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:17 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former West Indies skipper and a two time T20 World Cup-winning captain, Daren Sammy on Friday delivered a powerful message for his team ahead of their do-or-die game in 2021 World T20, against Bangladesh at the Sharjah International Stadium.

West Indies, the champions of 2012 and 2016 and semi-finalists for 2009 and 2014, have stuttered in their first two games this edition, losing to England by six wickets in their opener and to South Africa by eight wickets in their second game.

However, Sammy feels that if West Indies can believe in themselves and perform as a unit in their last three games - against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia - they still can turn things around. 

Sammy, through a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the T20 World Cup, also reminded them how great the West Indies cricket team is while suggesting one change in the playing XI. 

“We are all disappointed as the World Cup has not started the way we wanted it to. It doesn't mean we are out. What we can control now is the way we go out and play. And as a captain I know I have to make some changes, Roston Chase would definitely come in. But I would remind them how great we are and how great we have been. And I would want them to look at the dressing room, Chris Gayle on his last way out and what he has done for the team. But it will take a total team effort. It's all in the talking, but it's the execution that matters. So we can still do it,” he said. 

RELATED STORIES

West Indies presently stand at the bottom of the Group 1 points table. If they win their next three games, West Indies can end with six points, and by a superior margin given their poor NRR of -2.55, they will still want South Africa and Sri Lanka to lose two of their remaining three games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup west indies
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rohan Jaitley to retain DDCA presidency; Siddharth Verma new secretary

‘They are everyone's favourite': Pak coach backs India to reach T20 WC final

T20 WC: ‘It was world-class performance from Zampa’ - Finch

T20 WC: Aakash urges ICC to avoid 'tokenism' with Associate nations
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP