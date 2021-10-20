T20 World Cup: David Wiese's 66 leads Namibia to big win over the Netherlands

David Wiese’s unbeaten 60 off 40 balls helped Namibia beat the Netherlands by six wickets Wednesday in the T20 World Cup.

Wiese struck five sixes and four boundaries as Namibia reached 166-4 with an over to spare in Group A.

The Netherlands had earlier scored 164-4 with opening batsman Max O’Dowd getting 70 off 56 balls. Scott Edwards added 21 off 11 balls.

Wiese qualified to play for Namibia because his father was born in the country. It is Wiese's second World Cup after representing South Africa five years ago in the T20 World Cup.

“It (feels) is awesome, to be honest,” Wiese said. “Means a lot to me, in a World Cup on international stage is special and to put in a big performance for Namibia, I’m glad to get this opportunity to play international cricket.”

The experience of Wiese came in handy for Namibia as he dominated a 93-run partnership with captain Gerhard Erasmus, who made 32.

Netherlands skipper Piter Seelaar (1-8) used seven bowlers, but Wiese and Erasmus played aggressively in the latter half of the run-chase to register Namibia’s maiden victory.

Seelaar bowled only two overs, not using his quota of four overs.

The Netherlands, which lost its first match against Ireland by seven wickets, did well early after being put into bat against Namibia. O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann featured in an 82-run stand.

“Namibia bowled well but not entirely great and we were worse,” Seelaar said. “If Ireland beats Sri Lanka then there’s a hope, otherwise we go back with a performance that hasn’t been good enough.”

