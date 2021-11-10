T20 World Cup: England, New Zealand teams observe a minute's silence in memory of curator Mohan Singh

The players and support staff from England and New Zealand observed a minute's silence in the memory of Mohan Singh -- the curator of the Zayed Cricket Stadium -- who passed away on November 7. The silence was observed ahead of the first semi-final between both sides, which is being played at the same venue.

Mohan passed away ahead of the game between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. At the request of Abu Dhabi Cricket, the ground staff and Mohan’s family, the game went ahead.

An ICC spokesperson had earlier paid his condolences to the late curator.

“We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event,” the spokesperson had said in a statement.

Mohan had worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked after learning about Mohan's demise.

"He was a bight kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

"After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic," Daljit said.

