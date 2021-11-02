Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: English umpire Gough banned for 6 days for alleged bubble breach
cricket

T20 World Cup: English umpire Gough banned for 6 days for alleged bubble breach

The sanction came after Gough reportedly left his hotel without permission on Friday to meet with people outside the tournament's bubble.
Umpire Michael Gough.(Action Images)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:06 PM IST
PTI |

English umpire Michael Gough has been withdrawn from officiating in the ongoing T20 World Cup for six days and was placed under quarantine for an alleged bio-bubble breach, according to a report.

A report in 'The Daily Mirror' states that the former Durham batsman, regarded as one of the best umpires in the international game currently, was asked to stand down by the ICC Bio-Security Committee following his Covid bubble breach in the UAE.

The sanction came after Gough reportedly left his hotel without permission on Friday to meet with people outside the tournament's bubble.

Also Read | Karthik compares Morgan to Dhoni, draws mixed reactions on Twitter

"The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed Umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Gough was due to officiate Sunday's game between India and New Zealand in Dubai but was withdrawn following his breach and was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus.

RELATED STORIES

He is now confined to his hotel room and is being tested every alternate day.

If he comes out clean in the tests during his six-day quarantine, Gough is expected to resume his umpiring duties but it is still unclear whether an ICC sanction awaits him in future for his actions. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
michael gough t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karthik compares Morgan to Dhoni, draws mixed reactions on Twitter

‘One against Kohli’: Akhtar says there may be ‘two camps’ within Indian team

'God decides your destiny': Yuvraj drops bombshell, hints at return to cricket

T20 WC: It's a privilege to have Buttler in England squad, says Morgan
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP