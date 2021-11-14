T20 World Cup Final: ‘One player, one game, all formats’ - Ashwin, Rashid amazed at Kane Williamson's knock

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 85 off just 48 deliveries to steer New Zealand to a strong score of 172/4 against Australia in the final of 2021 T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Put into bat, New Zealand struggled to get going and were 57-1 at the halfway stage of their innings before Williamson accelerated.

The right-hander, dropped on 21 near the boundary, hit three sixes and 10 fours after Australia skipper Aaron Finch had elected to field.

The innings from New Zealand captain drew praise from the cricket fraternity, with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan among the notable ones lauding Williamson.

Ashwin, taking to his official Twitter account, appreciated Williamson's stroke-playing. “How on earth did Kane Williamson get that high full toss away for a boundary in front of mid wicket,” Ashwin wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashid Khan, who has shared the dressing room with Williamson during their time at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, also showed his appreciation for the New Zealand captain.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, wrote, “How good !! … Kane Williamson … Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Williamson's innings:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON