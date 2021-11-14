Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup Final: ‘One player, one game, all formats’ - Ashwin, Rashid amazed at Kane Williamson's knock
cricket

T20 World Cup Final: ‘One player, one game, all formats’ - Ashwin, Rashid amazed at Kane Williamson's knock

Kane Williamson slammed an incredible 85 off just 48 deliveries during the final against Australia.
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.(ANI)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 85 off just 48 deliveries to steer New Zealand to a strong score of 172/4 against Australia in the final of 2021 T20 World Cup.

Put into bat, New Zealand struggled to get going and were 57-1 at the halfway stage of their innings before Williamson accelerated.

The right-hander, dropped on 21 near the boundary, hit three sixes and 10 fours after Australia skipper Aaron Finch had elected to field.

The innings from New Zealand captain drew praise from the cricket fraternity, with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan among the notable ones lauding Williamson.

Ashwin, taking to his official Twitter account, appreciated Williamson's stroke-playing. “How on earth did Kane Williamson get that high full toss away for a boundary in front of mid wicket,” Ashwin wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Rashid Khan, who has shared the dressing room with Williamson during their time at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, also showed his appreciation for the New Zealand captain.

 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, wrote, “How good !! … Kane Williamson … Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final.”

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Williamson's innings:

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Williamson equals massive T20 WC record with 'incredible' knock vs Australia

VIDEO: ‘Williamson or Pant?' NZ skipper slams incredible one-handed six in final

Seifert replaces Conway for New Zealand vs unchanged Australia in T20 WC final

David comes up with heartwarming response to fan's 'Warner vs Kane' post
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP