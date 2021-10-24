Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 WC: Hardik Pandya taken for scans midway during IND-PAK clash - Reports

Ishan Kishan had taken the field in place of Hardik Pandya, whose fitness has been a concern for the side for a while now.
Hardik Pandya in action against Pakistan at T20 World Cup(AP)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Team India endured a huge injury scare as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was forced to leave the India-Pakistan clash midway at the ongoing T20 World Cup. As per reports, the all-rounder took a blow on his shoulders while he was batting and was later taken to the hospital for scans.   

The development was confirmed by ANI, who quoted a statement by the BCCI media team. 

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," it said. 

Ishan Kishan then took the field in place of Pandya, whose fitness has been a concern for the side for a while now. 

The all-rounder managed to score 11 runs with the bat as India was sent into bat first. Skipper Virat Kohli once again showed what it takes to be a big match player as he hit a quality 57 to take India to a respectable 151/7 in their 20 overs.

However, a fine effort by Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan steamrolled the side to a confident 10-wicket win over India. 

Babar scored 68 off 52 deliveries, while Rizwad played a knock of 79 from 55 balls as Pakistan completed the 152-run chase in just 17.5 overs. 

Meanwhile, Pandya was recently sidelined by the Mumbai Indians for a couple of games in the second leg of the Indian Premier League due to fitness concerns. 

