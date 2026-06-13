T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet still India’s driving force

Chandigarh: As India prepare for another shot at glory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, all eyes will again be on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the seasoned campaigner who remains the heartbeat of India in the twilight years of a remarkable career.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (AFP)

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At the captains’ conclave ahead of the tournament in England and Wales, Harmanpreet was asked: With the next edition scheduled for 2028, could this be her final T20 World Cup?

The 37-year-old, laughing off retirement speculation, asked: “You think I should stop?”, brushing aside any suggestion that it could mark the end of her international journey.

It reflected the mindset that has defined Harmanpreet throughout her career – confident, focused and determined to keep contributing at the highest level.

The India skipper is set to achieve a significant milestone. Three matches short of completing 200 T20Is (4,075 runs in 197 matches), Harmanpreet remains India’s most influential middle-order batter and one of the most experienced leaders in women’s cricket.

India’s batting boasts plenty of firepower. Openers Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana form one of the most effective opening combinations, while Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh add aggression and consistency in the middle order. Yet, it is Harmanpreet’s presence that often provides the balance and assurance India need in pressure situations.

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{{^usCountry}} Her ability to construct an innings and shift gears makes her indispensable. Few batters possess her power and game awareness, whether stabilising an innings or launching a late assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her ability to construct an innings and shift gears makes her indispensable. Few batters possess her power and game awareness, whether stabilising an innings or launching a late assault. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Former India captain Mithali Raj believes Harmanpreet’s vast experience remains one of India’s biggest assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India captain Mithali Raj believes Harmanpreet’s vast experience remains one of India’s biggest assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When you have played for as long as Harmanpreet has, you are very clear about your game, your strengths and the role you need to play for the team,” Mithali said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When you have played for as long as Harmanpreet has, you are very clear about your game, your strengths and the role you need to play for the team,” Mithali said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As a batter, I think she understands that role well. She likes to build her innings, assess the conditions and then take on the bowlers. From what we have seen recently, she looks in good touch. The fifty she scored against England in the final T20I was a good example of that, and the partnerships she built with Jemimah and Deepti were important in helping India post a competitive total.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a batter, I think she understands that role well. She likes to build her innings, assess the conditions and then take on the bowlers. From what we have seen recently, she looks in good touch. The fifty she scored against England in the final T20I was a good example of that, and the partnerships she built with Jemimah and Deepti were important in helping India post a competitive total.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mithali hailed Harmanpreet’s leadership in a format where momentum can quickly shift.

“As captain, her biggest role will be managing the younger players, especially the bowlers. T20 cricket can be a tough format because one over can change the momentum. It is important for the captain to keep communicating, give bowlers clarity about their roles, and keep their confidence up even when things do not go according to plan. That experience and calmness can be very valuable in a World Cup,” she said.

Former India chief selector Hemlatha Kala echoed the sentiments.

“She has a vital role to play for India, she is the mainstay of batting even now,” Kala said. “We saw how well she did in WPL. She can hit the ball far with immense power. She has experience and her innings can be crucial in every match.”

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Kala though feels Harmanpreet should look beyond aggressive stroke play.

“She should be playing an anchor’s role. Her presence in the middle order gives stability and confidence to the entire batting unit. If she stays calm, she can play a crucial role in India’s success in the World Cup.”

England has historically been a happy hunting ground for Harmanpreet. Indian fans still remember her 171 not out to knock out Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final. The innings that remains one of the great knocks in women’s cricket, carried India into the final.

Nine years on, Harmanpreet carries the hopes of a nation again.

The ODI world champions are yet to win the T20 title, going closest in 2020 when they lost to hosts Australia.

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Harmanpreet is aware of the challenges ahead.

“We want to make winning a habit. While the 2025 World Cup win gave us immense joy, it also gave us responsibility. We know expectations will rise, and that brings pressure, but it is a good kind of pressure. It tells you that you have earned something important, and now you have to recreate it again,” she said.

With India to begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet will again find herself at the centre of the action. Whether this ends up her final T20 World Cup or not, India’s focus will be on the present – lifting the trophy. And that will heavily rest on the experience, leadership and match-winning ability of their captain.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shalini Gupta ...Read More Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket. Read Less

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