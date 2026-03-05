T20 World Cup: India, England seek the ‘perfect game’ for a final push

MUMBAI England captain Harry Brook (L) interacts with head coach Brendon McCullum during the training session on the eve of their semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (AFP)

It doesn’t get much bigger than this — a T20 World Cup semi-final involving India in Mumbai. Just ask the Mumbai Cricket Association officials whose phones haven’t stopped ringing with the crazy demand for tickets.

England, their opponents, certainly have their task cut out in Thursday’s blockbuster.

Not only are they up against a fearsome T20 side, how they handle the intimidating atmosphere of 33,000 fans revving up decibel levels to back the home team’s every move will be important. Those who have played at the Wankhede Stadium will vouch for how home support carries a whole different meaning here.

This marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup semi-final meeting between these two giants. England will look to the template of their 10-wicket demolition in Adelaide in the 2022 edition, while India will find confidence from their 2024 triumph in Guyana. Notably, the winner of this marquee fixture has gone on to claim the title in both previous editions.

India come into the semi-final on the back of a sensational win over the West Indies. And yet, it doesn’t take away from the fact that they have some issues to iron out.

Starting a new era under Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions arrived at the World Cup as the team to beat. After all, between the 2024 World Cup and the start of this campaign, India won 33 of their 41 matches. They became the most consistent side in cricket’s most inconsistent format.

However, after a dazzling show in the five-match series against New Zealand that preceded the World Cup, India are yet to find the perfect game. While they will derive confidence from their fighting performance against West Indies, India’s struggles in their tournament opener at the Wankhede against USA doesn’t seem too far back.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel is hoping the perfect game comes in the semifinal.

“That (the perfect game) is something we haven’t really spoken about,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I think the quality of this team has shown that, on the day somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance. And then hopefully now in the last two games, especially tomorrow (Thursday) night, we can put that special performance in. A big occasion, semifinal — a great stadium to play a great game of cricket. So hopefully, the boys can rock up tomorrow.”

One of the reasons for India’s listless showing had been the form issues of their regular openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Things have, however, started to fall into place at the right time. Samson turned his form around against the West Indies with a match-winning knock. With comeback-man Samson firing, it gives a different look to this Indian team.

“He (Samson) showed his class and his experience,” said Morkel.

“He stepped up in a crucial game. From a coaching or from a mentor sort of side, it was just about giving him the backing. Although he sort of lost his place in the team, for him it is always to make sure he gets the quality work in, because you never know in a tournament that situation like we found ourselves can always be there. So credit to him for not losing that hope, keep on working hard, keep on grooving on his strengths and then taking the opportunity. Credit to him for keeping his calm and fighting through that tough little period and putting in a solid performance for India.”

Samson’s example is also an inspiration for Abhishek, who has lost his touch at the global stage. The southpaw, who previously smashed 135 off 54 balls against England at the Wankhede, has struggled for timing and even looked shaky in the field. It’s a sign of a player under mental pressure. The team management is backing the left-hand opener to deliver in the big games.

“He’s (Abhishek) not a guy that worries too much about technique. Normally those sort of players take a lot more time to get into confidence. So, it’s a fresh page for him tomorrow,” said Morkel.

If the opening pair roars, India become a different beast to tackle. With Ishan Kishan at No.3, the top order is arguably the best in the tournament. A middle- and lower-order comprising Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube can be the envy of any side.

In the bowling department, the pace-spin hybrid attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel remains sharp. The team may be tempted to bring in Kuldeep Yadav, though finding someone to drop from this balanced XI remains a challenge.

England mentality

While India search for the perfect game, England’s campaign has also been far from that. They too have yet to play the perfect game, but have somehow found a way to conjure up victories from difficult situations.

England have shown the fighting spirit of a champion side. They crushed Sri Lanka while defending just 146 and earned tough wins over Pakistan and New Zealand in an all-win Super 8 stage to easily book their semi-final spot.

Their top-order is yet to fire collectively, with talismanic opener Jos Buttler struggling for form. It forced them to promote captain Harry Brook to No.3, and it has worked. Importantly, they are finding different men to raise their hands at crucial moments and win them games. Spin all-rounder Will Jacks, their most valuable player with four man of the match awards in this World Cup, is going to hold the key against India. England will like to attack India’s left-hand heavy line-up through his off-spin, along with the experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Wankhede factor

Historically, World Cup semi-finals at the Wankhede haven’t been kind to the hosts. India have lost both semi-finals at Indian cricket’s headquarters. In 1987, they lost to England in the ODI World Cup, while in the 2016 T20 edition, India went down to the West Indies despite defending 190-plus.

The tide, though, has turned recently. India are undefeated in T20Is at the venue since 2017. England, conversely, have found the going tough in Mumbai. It’s here that they were crushed by 150 runs by India last year and suffered their largest-ever ODI defeat against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. Even in this World Cup, England were pushed to the brink by Nepal.

While slow pitches have made stroke-making difficult, the Wankhede offers strokeplayers value for money. If India’s top-order clicks, they will be unstoppable. If not, England’s momentum might just be enough to carry them to another final.