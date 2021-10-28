Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

IND vs NZ: Kohli soars up Dubai heat with fiery shots in nets; Ishan, Iyer marvel at India captain's strokeplay

Virat Kohli scored 57 off 49 balls in India's previous clash against Babar Azam's Pakistan. 
A screengrab of the video
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After a 10-wicket drubbing against Pakistan in their first match at the T20 World Cup, Team India captain Virat Kohli will look to return to winning ways when they play New Zealand on Sunday. 

The  32-year-old is preparing hard for the contest and a video from the team's practice session was shared by ICC on social media. In the video, Kohli can be seen toiling in the nets and playing some explosive drives, leaving young cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in awe. 

The cricket governing body too joined in praising Kohli's immaculate shots and wrote: "@ishankishan51 and @ShreyasIyer15 were left short of words watching @imVkohli in all his glory in the nets." 

RELATED STORIES

Kohli will head to the clash on the back of an impressive half-century, which came in a losing cause against Pakistan, but will surely drive some confidence from it. In the clash against Pakistan, Kohli scored 57 off 49 balls, helping India post a respectable total on the board. 

Meanwhile, both New Zealand and India will look to register their first win after losing their opening matches to the same opponent. While it was an one-sided affair against the Men In Blue, the Black Caps did manage to put up a fight against Babar Azam and his unit, but lost the contest by five wickets. 

Topics
t20 world cup
