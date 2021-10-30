Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: It's great that David came good for us at right time, says Temba Bavuma
cricket

T20 World Cup: It's great that David came good for us at right time, says Temba Bavuma

Markram, Bavuma, and Pretorius were victims of Hasaranga for his hat-trick in the second half of the innings but Miller had other plans in his mind as he saved his best for the last.
South Africa's David Miller, right, celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after defeating Sri Lanka in their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.(AP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:53 PM IST
ANI | , Sharjah

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma expressed his happiness at David Miller's last over heroics against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, South Africa claimed their second victory of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup. Miller smashed two sixes in the 20th over to take South Africa home in a nail-biting thriller. He remained unbeaten at 23 runs off 13 balls. Miller put Wanindu Hasaranga's hat-trick in vain as the spinner tried his best to dismantle the chase of South Africa in the death overs.

"It's hard to keep everything at the back of my mind, and we had a job to do. We took it deep and it was a good thing that we managed to get over the line. David hasn't done that for us in a while, and it's great that he came good at the right time," said the South African skipper.

RELATED STORIES

"Shamsi is a good player for us, he's been effective all over the world in this format and he's been doing this for quite a while now. I took on the responsibility to soak the pressure. The shot was on, but I am a bit annoyed that I couldn't execute it well enough," he added.

Chasing 143, South Africa had a horror start as Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in the fourth over to send back both South Africa openers and put them on the back-foot. Rassie van der Dussen was then run out by Dasun Shanaka in the eighth over as Proteas came under a lot of pressure.

The bowlers then piled on the pressure as South Africa were 62/3 in 10 overs, with Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram at the crease.

Markram, T Bavuma, and D Pretorius were victims of Hasaranga in the second half of the innings as he gave hope to the Asian team but Miller had other plans in his mind as he saved his best for the last.

South Africa will now be facing Bangladesh for their T20 men's World Cup clash on Tuesday in Dubai while Sri Lanka will be going against England on Monday in Sharjah. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup david miller
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In celebration of left-arm fast bowling

Virat Kohli slams trolls of Mohammed Shami as ‘pathetic’

Possible reunion of Ganguly, Dravid and Laxman is continuation of a trend

T20 WC, IND vs NZ: India likely to pick Shardul for off-colour Bhuvneshwar
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP