Home / Cricket / T20 WC: Jason Roy breaks down in tears, limps off field during ENG vs SA - Watch
T20 WC: Jason Roy breaks down in tears, limps off field during ENG vs SA - Watch

Jason Roy was later seen walking with a crutch when he stepped on the field to greet the opponent players after the conclusion of the match.
England's Jason Roy lies on the ground, attended to by a support staff after an injury during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and South Africa in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 10:29 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Eoin Morgan-led England endured a huge blow as opener Jason Roy left the field midway during the clash against South Africa at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday evening, which the Proteas won by 10 runs

The incident took place in the second delivery off the fifth over, when Jos Buttler and Roy took a single as the opener completed the run hopping on one leg and sat down on the ground before breaking down in tears. Such was the impact of the injury, that the all-rounder was forced to limp off the pitch with teammate Tom Curran and England physio assisting the 31-year-old.  

Roy, who is believed to injured his left calf muscle, was later seen walking with a crutch when he stepped on the field to greet the opponent players after the conclusion of the match.   

“It obviously didn’t look great. We’ll wait until tomorrow to see what his movement is like before we send him for a scan and go from there. We’re all hopeful that he comes through in some manner or there’s some remedy to get him through one or two games, but we need to do what’s best for Jason and the team,” said England captain Morgan at the post-match press conference. 

Meanwhile, despite the defeat England emerged as the leaders of the Group 1 points table with four wins from five matches. 

 

