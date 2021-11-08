T20 World Cup: Jason Roy ruled out of remainder of tournament due to injury, England name replacement

England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out for the remainder of the T20 World Cup after suffering a calf injury during the Super 12 game against South Africa in Sharjah on Friday. England have named James Vince as his replacement for the tournament, who was one of the travelling reserves.

Roy hurt his calf muscle while running for a single in the fifth over of the chase against South Africa. He had earlier clinched onto the muscle while fielding as well. Roy eventually retired hurt on 20 off 15.

He had undergone scans on Sunday which confirmed a muscle tear in his left calf and subsequently ruled him out of the tournament.

"I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup," Roy said. "It is a bitter pill to swallow. I will be staying on to support the boys and hopefully we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.

"The rehab has already started and even though I've torn my calf, I'm going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year."

England might slot in Vince for the opener's role, but it is most likely that the management would go with either Dawid Malan or Jonny Bairstow for the role and give Sam Billings a go in the middle order.

This is the second injury that England have faced in two consecutive matches having earlier lost death-over specialist in Tymal Mills.

"He's a guy who epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way we play," Morgan said. "You see how commanding he is at the top of the order… he's as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play. We're gutted for Jase but also half-hoping that he's OK. For anyone to miss the latter stages of a tournament - particularly when it's been too guys in two games - that does hurt the mood [in the dressing room].

"You got through the names that either aren't here through injury or other reasons: Archer, Stokes, Sam Curran, Tymal… You look back at the times that you've really explored and tried to build a squad, and I'm sitting here thankful that we have done that because we're going to need those guys in the next game and possibly in the final."

England will play New Zealand in the first semi-final of the tournament on November 10.