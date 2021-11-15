Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Jimmy Neesham posts cryptic tweet after T20 World Cup final loss, leaves Twitter buzzing
cricket

Jimmy Neesham posts cryptic tweet after T20 World Cup final loss, leaves Twitter buzzing

New Zealand lost by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday against Australia in Dubai
New Zealand's James Neesham (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham kept his fans buzzing on Twitter on Sunday night after New Zealand lost by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Moments after the defeat, Neesham shared a cryptic tweet.

"335 days" - that's all Neesham tweeted after the final. While most of Twitter were encouraging the all-rounder to lift his spirit, most felt Neesham is already waiting for the next T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia, starting October 16 in 2022, exactly 335 day later.

RELATED STORIES

Here is how fans on Twitter reacted…

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 48-ball 85, the joint-highest score by a batter in a men's T20 World Cup final, to guide the team to 172 for four, the highest total in the final.

David Warner got the Aussies off to an impressive start with his third half-century in the tournament before Mitchell Marsh powered the team home with seven balls to spare with his unbeaten 77-run knock.

Australia, the five-time ODI World Cup winners, on Sunday lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

“Really proud of our team’s efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot but it wasn’t enough. Conditions varied a lot from venue to venue but we adjusted well. Nice to get to the big dance,” said Williamson the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup new zealand
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IND vs NZ: Early dew likely to minimise toss advantage in first T20I in Jaipur

'Wasn't dropped in 4 years but ...': Chahal opens up on the low of T20 WC snub

‘Racism is cancer’: Adil Rashid confirms allegations against Michael Vaughan

T20 World Cup: No Indians in ICC's 'Team of the Tournament', Babar named skipper
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP