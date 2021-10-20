T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev highlights importance of India vs Pakistan clash - 'Youngsters can get global recognition'

India-Pakistan fixture in international cricket is probably one of the biggest fixtures in all of sport and not just cricket. And only those who have been a part of this match-up can truly the intensity of it on the field. And very few people know it better than legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev, who shed more light on the importance of the arch-rivals' ahead of the upcoming meeting at the T20 World Cup.

While speaking in a show on ABP TV, Kapil Dev, shared the success of doing well in the Indo-Pak matches. Since the two teams do not play bilateral series anymore, their clashes in ICC tournaments become all the more important, especially for the fans.

"It all depends on pressure and pleasure. If you are enjoying the game or are under pressure. If you take too much pressure, then you will not get the desired performances. The chances of winning the game increase for the team who believes in having fun while playing," explained Kapil Dev.

Moreover, he went on to state that a youngster can receive heaps of recognition if he performs well in these matches.

"Players get recognition by doing well in IND-PAK matches. If a youngster comes out and performs well, then he gets global recognition. Whereas, if a senior player does not do well, then it can hurt his reputation," Kapil Dev added.

Team India, sporting new kits in the tournament, marked their presence in the UAE by beating England in their first warm-up game on Monday. Chasing 189 in 20 overs, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami led the side to a seven-wicket win with 6 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli-led India will play another warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday, October 20, before taking the field for their opening Super 12 fixture against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, Sunday.

