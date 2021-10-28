T20 World Cup: 'Loading...' - Hardik Pandya bowls during net sessions, BCCI shares images

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, the one Indian player who continued to be in the news cycle was allrounder Hardik Pandya. The right-handed batsman had to undergo back surgery in 2019 after which he has not been a regular bowler, and questions were raised whether he should be included in the World Cup squad if he is unable to bowl.

Pandya did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League in the last two months, and there were concerns about whether his inclusion may affect the balance of the team.

Also read: T20 WC: Hardik Pandya bowling 'stiffness free' a welcome sign ahead of New Zealand game, says team sourc

Pandya was included in India's playing XI in their opening contest against Pakistan last week on Sunday, and reportedly, he had suffered an injury.

There were questions raised once again whether India should have included R Ashwin or Ishan Kishan in place of Hardik Pandya. But ahead of the New Zealand clash, there is a good news for Indian cricket fans.

Pandya has started bowling once again at the nets. The right-arm fast bowler bowled a few overs at the nets on Wednesday, the images of which were shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Pandya, before the start of the match against Pakistan, indicated that he wishes to return to bowling duties in the course of the tournament.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl,” he had said.

India lost the first ODI against Pakistan by 10 wickets and will be eager to bounce back against New Zealand on Sunday.